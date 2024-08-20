    Cardano Welcomes Major Wallet Release Ahead of Chang Hard Fork

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano's chang upgrade seems closer than ever
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 15:09
    Cardano Welcomes Major Wallet Release Ahead of Chang Hard Fork
    In a significant development for the Cardano ecosystem, Cardano has welcomed the release of a major wallet update just ahead of the highly anticipated Chang hard fork. This wallet release marks a crucial step as Cardano prepares for one of its most transformative upgrades.

    The latest wallet update introduces the feature required for the much-anticipated Chang upgrade.

    In a recent tweet, Cardano developer Input Output Global (IOG) announced that Daedalus version 6.0.0 has been released for mainnet, pre-prod and preview. Daedalus 6.0.0 is a mainnet release required to cross the upcoming Chang hard fork and operate in the Conway era, thus, it might be necessary for all Daedalus users to upgrade to this version.

    This version upgrades to node 9.1.0, Cardano wallet v2024-07-27, the dependent Ledger and Trezor hardware wallet libraries, fixes the Daedalus auto-update feature to resolve the issue when running Daedalus on Linux with enabled "AppArmor."

    Crypto users should bear in mind that Daedalus remains a full-node wallet for desktops only. In this regard, a "mobile Daedalus" would be a scam trying to steal user seed phrases and ADA.

    Chang upgrade approaches

    Cardano's chang upgrade seems closer than ever. In a recent update, Intersect, a member-based organization for the Cardano ecosystem, shared this.

    By stake, Intersect shares that the Cardano ecosystem has now reached 80% of SPOs on 9.1.0, implying that the hard fork threshold for SPOs has been reached. Regarding exchanges, 12 have signaled readiness, while 19 remain underway - major players include Binance and Crypto.com.

    For dApps, the first one to confirm its readiness for Chang hard fork has also been recorded.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

