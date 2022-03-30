Cardano Transaction Fees Are at 100% Increase, Could It Become Problem in Future?

News
Wed, 03/30/2022 - 10:47
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Cardano fees are at strong increase, while some users remain cautious about the project's future
Cardano Transaction Fees Are at 100% Increase, Could It Become Problem in Future?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to data provided by Messari, fees on the Cardano network are on the strongest increase since August and May. But this time, we could tie the fee spike due to other factors, like the growth of the network's usability and number of transactions.

Why are fees increasing?

The main reason behind the rapid increase in transaction fees is obviously tied to the increased usage of the network, like we saw back in August or May, but in addition to it is the growing number of use cases on the network.

Messari data
Source: Messari

The difference between fees increasing during high trading volumes and growing usage of decentralized solutions on-chain is quite drastic. During high volatility periods, traders are moving their funds more actively, which includes funds redistribution, trading, investing and other operations. But whenever a new decentralized app or solution appears on the network, usage remains higher.

How does it become a problem?

While paying $0.5 for a Cardano transaction should not be considered a problem, with the further development of the network, the addition of new solutions and rapid price growth, traders may face issues similar to the ones we witnessed during the NFT craze on the Ethereum network.

Related
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says DOGE Needs to Market Itself as "Digital Currency"

Back in 2021, Ethereum network users had to pay up to $100 for a simple funds transaction and even more for operations like minting. At some point, the network faced a massive outflow of funds and users, as no one wanted to pay $50 for a $10 transaction.

According to financial calculations, if Cardano's total market capitalization reaches Ethereum or even Bitcoin levels, ADA's price will most likely reach up to $10, which will put transaction fees at $5 at the current usage rate, which will obviously increase if the project's capitalization doubles or even triples.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Analysis for March 30
03/30/2022 - 17:39
KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Analysis for March 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple Scores Another Victory over SEC, SHIB Teases Community with Update, LUNA Reaches New All-Time High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/30/2022 - 16:06
Ripple Scores Another Victory over SEC, SHIB Teases Community with Update, LUNA Reaches New All-Time High: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Zilliqa (ZIL) Skyrockets Another 60%
03/30/2022 - 15:55
Zilliqa (ZIL) Skyrockets Another 60%
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya