Wed, 03/30/2022 - 10:08
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
DOGE creator criticizes scammy tokens, referring to them as ''shit tokens''
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says DOGE Needs to Market Itself as "Digital Currency"
Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, or Shibetoshi Nakamoto, would prefer that Dogecoin not go by the description of ''meme'' cryptocurrency. Instead, he preaches that ''Dogecoin needs to market itself as a digital currency.''

In a thread of tweets, the DOGE creator criticizes scammy tokens, referring to them as ''shit tokens,'' which he defines as ''any 'meme' token. anything that has no use case. any token that people spam on threads.''

He points out why Dogecoin needs to relinquish its meme status, saying, "There's already infinite digital speculation and digital utility tokens and chains, and pointless speculation tokens are made daily. dogecoin is in the best position to be the most used for purchasing and tipping.''

He highlights how proponents can contribute to the Dogecoin project: ''You can contribute directly to the core code, you can contribute to one of the many projects the dogecoin foundation is spearheading. nothing stops you from helping the thing that you want to succeed. speculation has brought attention. work brings utility.''

As previously reported by U.Today, Dogecoin might see another core release, per recently shared Github notes. The shared notes pertain to the release of Dogecoin v1.14.6. The recent version of Dogecoin, v1.14.5, was released in November 2021, to include important security updates and changes to network policies.

In February, the Dogecoin creator took to Twitter to announce his intention of pushing for Dogecoin tipping on Twitter.

To do this, Markus tweeted that he intends to post at least one tweet with the #DogeTwitterTipJar hashtag every day to draw the attention of the Twitter team constantly to his goal of advancing the use cases of Dogecoin for tipping.

In his words, the Dogecoin creator said he is going to just "keep bugging Twitter" as he believes that DOGE should be used for leaving a tip on Twitter.

Earlier in February, Twitter's social media behemoth introduced a feature that allows users of its mobile version to tip their favorite content makers in the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum, having introduced Bitcoin first.

article image
