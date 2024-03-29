Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Presents Latest Achievements as ADA Price Ends Week on Bullish Note

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano's strides in blockchain innovation coincide with surge in ADA's price this week
    Fri, 29/03/2024 - 16:18
    Cardano Presents Latest Achievements as ADA Price Ends Week on Bullish Note
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has marked another week of significant technological advancements, with IOHK, the development entity behind the project, unveiling notable progress. Updates reveal key improvements across various aspects of the platform, highlighting Cardano's ongoing commitment to innovation and development.

    Advertisement

    In core technology, efforts have focused on integrating the latest node release, v.8.10.0-pre, into SanchoNet for governance testing. Additionally, enhancements to test frameworks and data quality by the ledger team underscore Cardano's dedication to ensuring platform stability and reliability.

    Related
    Cardano to Host Major New Crypto AI Token, Founder Confirms

    The forthcoming release of Lace v.1.9 promises users a range of new features and enhancements, while the Plutus team's optimization guide for scripts aims to streamline smart contract functionality.

    ""
    Source: Essential Cardano

    Scaling efforts continue with the Hydra team's restoration of test compatibility across networks and various fixes, reflecting Cardano's ongoing efforts to enhance network efficiency.

    Meanwhile, updates to Voltaire and SanchoNet mirror Cardano's dev team commitment to governance and operational efficiency, with teams implementing changes to streamline processes.

    Bullish note for Cardano price

    Against this backdrop of technological advancement, ADA's price has seen a notable uptick, gaining 3% since the week's start. Of particular significance is ADA's ability to maintain the key level of $0.63 per token. This level, previously a resistance point, now signals investor confidence in ADA's future prospects.

    ""
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price History Unveils Unexpected April Trend

    As Cardano completes another week of technological progress, investors and enthusiasts alike are poised to capitalize on the momentum, underlining a bullish outlook for ADA in the foreseeable future.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Ancient Ethereum Whale Suddenly Awakens After 9 Years: Details
    2024/03/29 16:14
    Ancient Ethereum Whale Suddenly Awakens After 9 Years: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Massive USDC Inflows Spur Bullish Sentiment
    2024/03/29 16:14
    Massive USDC Inflows Spur Bullish Sentiment
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu Airdrop Bot Debunked as Critical SHIB Warning Goes Out
    2024/03/29 16:14
    Shiba Inu Airdrop Bot Debunked as Critical SHIB Warning Goes Out
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Donk.Meme A Solana Meme Coin Project Sells 30% Of It’s Presale Allocation, Is This The Next Pepe?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Presents Latest Achievements as ADA Price Ends Week on Bullish Note
    Ancient Ethereum Whale Suddenly Awakens After 9 Years: Details
    Massive USDC Inflows Spur Bullish Sentiment
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD