Cardano Network Faces Major Problem, Swaps Take 30 Minutes

Tue, 05/23/2023 - 09:06
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Despite being known as one of most novel and technologically sophisticated network on blockchain, it loses out to its competitors
Cardano, the smart contract platform developed by Charles Hoskinson, is currently facing a significant issue. Despite Hoskinson's earlier claims that the Cardano network could theoretically handle up to a staggering one million transactions per second (TPS), the reality is turning out to be quite different. Users are experiencing delays, with some swaps on Cardano-based decentralized exchanges (DEXes) taking up to 30 minutes to complete.

Cardano has been hailed as a revolutionary "Ethereum killer," boasting an impressive array of technical capabilities and aiming to deliver an unrivaled user experience. However, the recent problem of time-consuming swaps is a major setback for the network, potentially undermining its position as a leading player in the DeFi sector.

Cardano Meme Token SNEK Soars 200% in Week: Here's What You Should Know

A key factor in a blockchain network's success is its transaction processing speed. The touted "1 million TPS" promise positioned Cardano as a potential game-changer in the industry. In practice, however, reaching such a performance benchmark appears to be a challenging task. The current transaction delays highlight a stark contrast between Cardano's theoretical capabilities and its practical application.

This issue is causing a significant stir among Cardano users, with many suggesting a shift in liquidity toward MuesliSwap, a DEX on the Cardano network. MuesliSwap has managed to maintain faster transaction speeds, providing a more efficient and user-friendly service amid the network's issues.

It is worth noting that the issue is not with any exchange in particular, but with the network upon which it operates. As such, even as users gravitate toward MuesliSwap for its relative speed, the overall problem persists and should be addressed at a network level since the decentralized exchange has simply optimized the existing technology.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

