Cardano Meme Token SNEK Soars 200% in Week: Here's What You Should Know

Mon, 05/22/2023 - 11:40
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Meme coin sensation on Cardano doubles in price in just one week
Cardano Meme Token SNEK Soars 200% in Week: Here's What You Should Know
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of SNEK, the meme coin in the Cardano ecosystem, has risen more than 200% in the last seven days. Trading as low as $0.0004 per coin last Monday, SNEK is now quoted at $0.0017. The especially significant jump of 135% was made on the weekend, which is interesting, considering that at this time market participants are less active and the market itself is less volatile.

SNEK to USD by CoinMarketCap

Amid this price action, SNEK climbed to number four in the rankings of the largest tokens in the Cardano ecosystem. It currently has a market capitalization of 83.33 million ADA, the equivalent of $30.7 million, according to TapTools. SNEK is only $2 million away from third place.

The results of SNEK are even more striking when you find out that the token is not even a month old. The project appeared literally on April 30 on the wave of a sudden meme season on the crypto market, caused in turn by the Pepe Coin (PEPE) phenomenon.

Related
Cardano Founder Posts Unusual Tweet About Meme Coin 'SNEK'

The basic idea behind SNEK, which calls itself "the chillest meme coin on Cardano," is to build community, develop the decentralized finance sector in Cardano and reward holders. Despite the absence of any clear roadmap or loud announcements, judging by the success of SNEK in one month, the new meme coin was well received the Cardano community. The virality of SNEK has not gone unnoticed even by Cardano's creator, Charles Hoskinson.

#Cardano News #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Hotbit Exchange Suspends Operations, Customers Have 30 Days to Withdraw Funds
05/22/2023 - 12:11
Hotbit Exchange Suspends Operations, Customers Have 30 Days to Withdraw Funds
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple CTO Reacts to Ethereum Co-founder's Push for Blockchain Legal Protection
05/22/2023 - 11:22
Ripple CTO Reacts to Ethereum Co-founder's Push for Blockchain Legal Protection
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 8,700% as Shibarium Reveals Shiba Inu Burn Mechanism
05/22/2023 - 11:10
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 8,700% as Shibarium Reveals Shiba Inu Burn Mechanism
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan