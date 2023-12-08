Advertisement
AD

Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano enters top 10 by total value locked in DeFi space
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 15:45
Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cardano has broken into the top 10 by total value locked (TVL), with a recent peak at $343 million. 

Advertisement

This milestone for the Cardano blockchain shows interest and engagement in its DeFi ecosystem. 

Current DeFi leaders

The DeFi ecosystem is dominated by several key players. Ethereum sits at the pinnacle with a TVL of $29.537 billion. It is followed by Tron, which has a TVL of $8.104 billion. It is followed by BSC (Binance Smart Chain), which boasts a TVL of $3.084 billion. 

Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer-2 solution, ranks fourth with a TVL of $2.339 billion. Polygon, another Ethereum scaling solution, stands at fifth with a TVL of $885.65 million. Optimism, also an Ethereum layer-2 network, comes in sixth with $825.23 million. 

Related
Shiba Inu: BONE Jumps 20%, Two Reasons for Sudden Rise

Solana, known for its high-performance blockchain, is seventh, with a TVL of $810.36 million, attracting attention with its fast transactions and low fees. Avalanche occupies eighth place with $754.1 million. Cronos comes in ninth place with a TVL of $353.35 million.

Finally, Cardano, in tenth, rounds out the list, following the chain's recent resurgence on the DeFi scene. 

Top Cardano projects

Cardano's growth in the DeFi space is driven by various protocols that have contributed to its increased TVL.

Indigo, a CDP protocol, leads with a TVL of $84.92 million. Minswap, a decentralized exchange, is not far behind, with $79.8 million. 

Other protocols like Liqwid (lending), Djed Stablecoin (decentralized stablecoin) and MuesliSwap (DEX) further showcase the diversity of Cardano's DeFi offerings.

#Cardano News #Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Optimism (OP) Hits Jaw-Dropping 25% Surge Amid Rapid Development Stretch
2023/12/08 15:46
Optimism (OP) Hits Jaw-Dropping 25% Surge Amid Rapid Development Stretch
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Cardano Founder Says He and 50 Cent in 'Same Club' Now, Here's His Message
2023/12/08 15:46
Cardano Founder Says He and 50 Cent in 'Same Club' Now, Here's His Message
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Exposed: Real Reason Why Terra Classic Tokens Saw Jawdropping Price Surge
2023/12/08 15:46
Exposed: Real Reason Why Terra Classic Tokens Saw Jawdropping Price Surge
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
Cardano Just Achieved Major Milestone in DeFi Space
Optimism (OP) Hits Jaw-Dropping 25% Surge Amid Rapid Development Stretch
Optimism (OP) Hits Jaw-Dropping 25% Surge Amid Rapid Development Stretch
Cardano Founder Says He and 50 Cent in 'Same Club' Now, Here's His Message
Cardano Founder Says He and 50 Cent in 'Same Club' Now, Here's His Message
Exposed: Real Reason Why Terra Classic Tokens Saw Jawdropping Price Surge
Exposed: Real Reason Why Terra Classic Tokens Saw Jawdropping Price Surge
Cardano (ADA) Price Skyrockets 39% for Best December Performance in Seven Years
Cardano (ADA) Price Skyrockets 39% for Best December Performance in Seven Years
Whopping $880 Million in Bitcoin Shoveled to Exchanges – Will BTC Price Hold?
Whopping $880 Million in Bitcoin Shoveled to Exchanges – Will BTC Price Hold?
Shiba Inu: BONE Jumps 20%, Two Reasons for Sudden Rise
Shiba Inu: BONE Jumps 20%, Two Reasons for Sudden Rise
Solana (SOL) Price Ignition: Arthur Hayes Hints at Imminent $100 Milestone
Solana (SOL) Price Ignition: Arthur Hayes Hints at Imminent $100 Milestone
Uphold Enters XRP Custody Scene, Here's What This Means
Uphold Enters XRP Custody Scene, Here's What This Means
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Releases Web3 Wallet: Review
Crypto Exchange Gate.io Releases Web3 Wallet: Review
Show all
Advertisement
AD