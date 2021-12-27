Cardano Founder Wants to Fix DeFi Sector

News
Mon, 12/27/2021 - 20:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Charles Hoskinson explains how Cardano will solve the main problems plaguing the DeFi ecosystem
Cardano Founder Wants to Fix DeFi Sector
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Cardano developer Input Output, spoke about the pitfalls of decentralized finance during a YouTube livestream from his home in the state of Colorado, claiming that many users are incredibly tired of the low production quality of applications within the DeFi ecosystem.



He adds that losses from scams and hacks, which took place mostly in the Ethereum space, surpassed $10.5 billion dollars in 2021.

The Input Output boss says that many projects in the crypto space rely on “a hope and a prayer” instead of rigorous engineering. Hence, he is convinced that many projects will not stand the test of time.     

It’s very hard to do this kind of engineering, and it’s very hard to do this kind of engineering right and with an eye in foresight for the future.       

Developing standards for DeFi

The crypto billionaire says that Cardano will be able to fix this by creating a specific set of standards for DeFi in order to weed out poor-quality applications.

The Ouroboros family of consensus protocols will make sure that Cardano will stick around for decades, according to Hoskinson.

The Cardano founder says that he’s tired of

Related
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Foray Into NFTs with "Cryptobatz"

Ensuring scalability  

Speeding up transactions on Cardano will be possible with the help of Hydra, a scaling solution named after a mythological monster, and sidechains. Hoskinson expects billions of users to become part of the ecosystem within the following decades.

Hoskinson says that a record number of developers are working on Cardano’s core infrastructure as well as its DeFi ecosystem.

Earlier this year, Cardano came under fire after a decentralized exchange failed to perform transactions due to the concurrency issue that Hoskinson claims is "completely" made-up. 

#Cardano News #DeFi News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ozzy Osbourne Makes Foray Into NFTs with "Cryptobatz"
12/27/2021 - 19:09
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Foray Into NFTs with "Cryptobatz"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, XRP, AVAX and MATIC Price Analysis for December 27
12/27/2021 - 16:22
BTC, XRP, AVAX and MATIC Price Analysis for December 27
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image SHIB, BTC, DOGE Accepted by Breast Cancer Charity, 1.6 Billion XRP on the Move, Hoskinson Shares Update for Djed Stablecoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/27/2021 - 16:19
SHIB, BTC, DOGE Accepted by Breast Cancer Charity, 1.6 Billion XRP on the Move, Hoskinson Shares Update for Djed Stablecoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina