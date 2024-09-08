Cardano Founder Reveals Game-Changing Plan for Unmatched Scalability

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has recently unveiled a blueprint to significantly enhance the scalability of the Cardano blockchain.

In a tweet, Cardano developer Input Output Global (IOG) shared a game-changing statement made by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson at a recent event that touched on making Cardano the best in class in scalability.

"Leios is going to provide a dramatic increase in layer 1 performance. Complemented by rollups – coming to PlutusV3 – and Hydra, these things together will make for best in class for scalability," the IOG tweet citing the Cardano founder reads.

According to the Cardano founder, Ouroboros Leios together with rollups that are coming to Plutus V3 and scaling solution Hydra will result in best-in-class scalability performance.

Ouroboros Leios, a new Ouroboros family variant, is designed to significantly enhance throughput while maintaining at least the same level of security as earlier Ouroboros variants.

Existing variants of the Ouroboros blockchain algorithm have limited throughput capabilities, both in terms of data throughput and CPU processing. They are restricted not by the resources available to each node (network capacity or CPU performance) but by the distributed algorithm's data and communication needs. Improving this requires a new algorithm design, which is what Ouroboros Leios aims to be.

Cardano milestones and developments

On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, the Cardano blockchain took the first major, irrevocable step from being one of the most decentralized blockchains to becoming an ecosystem governed solely by its community of ADA holders with the launch of the Chang 1 upgrade.

In the past week, Cardano node v.9.1.1 was released to address an issue where 9.1.0 nodes would replay from the genesis block upon restart during the Conway era.

The Lace team has opened up governance to Conway-era hardware wallet users, enhancing access and functionality in Lace v.1.15. Looking ahead, the team is now preparing for the release of Lace v.1.16.