Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $70,000: Raoul Pal Shares His Views on Crypto Drop
Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, seasoned macro investor and cryptocurrency market researcher, shares some recommendations for getting through crypto collapses. This cycle might yet show its brutality to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls, Pal says.
Bitcoin (BTC) at $70,000? Raoul Pal would not be surprised
Cryptocurrency traders should be prepared for frequent 35% pullbacks on the road to the new all-time high. Such a warning was shared by renowned macro trader Raoul Pal with his 1.1 million followers on X today, Feb. 3, 2025.
That said, given the fact that Bitcoin (BTC) peaked at $109,500 this January, the community should be ready for the BTC price collapse to $70,000, per Raoul Pal's prediction.
Also, he recommended that traders not fall to "fear of missing out" (FOMO) and avoid experiments with leverage on contracts exchanges. The portfolio should be diversified between 3-5 assets maximum to let the owner stay focused on all opportunities and risks.
Self-custody wallets and even multi-signature cryptocurrency storage solutions with "good hygiene" should be the top priority for traders on volatile markets.
Only 10% of the portfolio should be allocated to the "degen bag" for high-risk strategies.
35-45% drops healthy for bull runs, history says
All in all, traders should be better focused on holding their riches through such periods. Zooming out and "reducing the noise" might be a smart bet. At the same time, exploring "buy the dip" options should also be considered.
As covered by U.Today previously, 35-45% accompanied every bull run for Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto altcoins. The analysts calculated that BTC goes through up to seven drops like this in its every cycle.
Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, plummeted to $92,500 today, while the aggregated crypto market cap lost over 7%.
