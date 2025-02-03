Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $70,000: Raoul Pal Shares His Views on Crypto Drop

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recommends crypto holders be prepared for more pain coming
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 16:32
    Cover image via u.today
    Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, seasoned macro investor and cryptocurrency market researcher, shares some recommendations for getting through crypto collapses. This cycle might yet show its brutality to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls, Pal says.

    Bitcoin (BTC) at $70,000? Raoul Pal would not be surprised

    Cryptocurrency traders should be prepared for frequent 35% pullbacks on the road to the new all-time high. Such a warning was shared by renowned macro trader Raoul Pal with his 1.1 million followers on X today, Feb. 3, 2025.

    That said, given the fact that Bitcoin (BTC) peaked at $109,500 this January, the community should be ready for the BTC price collapse to $70,000, per Raoul Pal's prediction.

    Also, he recommended that traders not fall to "fear of missing out" (FOMO) and avoid experiments with leverage on contracts exchanges. The portfolio should be diversified between 3-5 assets maximum to let the owner stay focused on all opportunities and risks.

    Self-custody wallets and even multi-signature cryptocurrency storage solutions with "good hygiene" should be the top priority for traders on volatile markets. 

    Only 10% of the portfolio should be allocated to the "degen bag" for high-risk strategies.

    35-45% drops healthy for bull runs, history says

    All in all, traders should be better focused on holding their riches through such periods. Zooming out and "reducing the noise" might be a smart bet. At the same time, exploring "buy the dip" options should also be considered.

    As covered by U.Today previously, 35-45% accompanied every bull run for Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto altcoins. The analysts calculated that BTC goes through up to seven drops like this in its every cycle.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, plummeted to $92,500 today, while the aggregated crypto market cap lost over 7%.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Subscribe to daily newsletter

