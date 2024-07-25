    Cardano Welcomes Major Node Release as Chang Preparations Heighten

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This milestone comes as Cardano gears up for Chang upgrade
    Thu, 25/07/2024 - 14:43
    Cardano Welcomes Major Node Release as Chang Preparations Heighten
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Cardano has reached a significant milestone with the release of a major node update. This milestone comes as the Cardano network gears up for the highly anticipated Chang upgrade.

    Cardano Node 9.1.0 has been released, representing a significant step toward the Chang hard fork.

    As stated in a Github release, Cardano Node 9.1.0 is the mainnet candidate for Chang Upgrade #1, which will deliver governance features to Cardano and begin the technical bootstrapping phase, as outlined in CIP-1694 Bootstrapping Phase. Node 9.1.0 brings a configuration file update to an earlier released Node 9.0.0.

    Related
    Cardano Team Unveils Readiness for Chang Hard Fork, What to Know
    Sat, 07/20/2024 - 17:45
    Cardano Team Unveils Readiness for Chang Hard Fork, What to Know
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Crucial Job Scam Warning Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community: Details
    'I'm Very Excited': Ripple CTO Reacts to New XRP Bot
    Super Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) News Coming In Next Few Days: Samson Mow
    It's Over: Ethereum ETFs Disappoint Community with Massive Outflows

    Earlier in July, Node v 9.0.0 was released as the first node that can support crossing the Chang hard fork boundary on mainnet and long-running testnets, such as PreProd.

    What's new?

    Cardano node 9.1.0 includes all the features required to cross the upcoming Chang hard fork. The main change from node 9.0.0 is that node 9.1.0 requires a Conway genesis file at start-up, whereas the genesis file was optional in node 9.0.0. This file is needed to cross the Chang hard fork.

    The Cardano node 9.1.0 release also incorporates some bug fixes and enhancements to the CLI and API, including a "query treasury" command, and changes to ensure compatibility with CIP69 and CIP119.

    In the wake of the upgrade, Cardano SPOs and other critical node users (exchanges, explorers, wallets) have been urged to upgrade to this version of the node. An update proposal to trigger the Chang hard fork will be submitted when sufficient SPOs and exchanges have upgraded to this version.

    Related
    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 15:28
    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Chang hard fork

    The Chang upgrade will stagger the release of governance functionality, making it easier to adopt and onboard for those with new or additional roles in governance. Chang Upgrade #2 will deploy governance features to Cardano and begin the technical bootstrapping phase, as described in the CIP-1694 Bootstrapping Phase.

    Chang Upgrade #2 takes CIP-1694 out of the technical bootstrapping phase and unlocks the final features of on-chain governance, including DRep participation and all governance actions.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Shiba Inu Skyrockets 37% in Volume, Will SHIB Price Rebound?
    Jul 25, 2024 - 14:36
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 37% in Volume, Will SHIB Price Rebound?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image BlackRock All in on Ethereum, 84,000 ETH Held in Trust
    Jul 25, 2024 - 14:36
    BlackRock All in on Ethereum, 84,000 ETH Held in Trust
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image XRP Witnesses 10% Drop in Reserves on Major Exchange: What Happened?
    Jul 25, 2024 - 14:36
    XRP Witnesses 10% Drop in Reserves on Major Exchange: What Happened?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Social Infrastructure OpenSocial Protocol receives $6 million strategic backing led by Framework Ventures and North Island Ventures to fuel community apps
    Staking in Crypto: How to Get the Most out of OkayCoin
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Takes Breath as Poodlana (POODL) Takes the Lead in Novel Meme Coin Segment
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Welcomes Major Node Release as Chang Preparations Heighten
    Shiba Inu Skyrockets 37% in Volume, Will SHIB Price Rebound?
    BlackRock All in on Ethereum, 84,000 ETH Held in Trust
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD