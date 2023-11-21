11.4 Million ADA Wallet Votes for Governance: Cardano Foundation Backs Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Cardano Foundation has stated its unrelenting dedication to advancing the goals of CIP-1694 and pushing Cardano toward a completely decentralized on-chain governance structure.

Advertisement

In keeping with this goal, the Cardano Foundation announced that it would use its 11.4 million ADA wallet to vote in the upcoming Cardano ballot event.

The Cardano Foundation is unwavering in its commitment to furthering the goals of CIP-1694 and steering #Cardano towards a fully decentralized on-chain governance system. Explore the specifics of our involvement in the Cardano ballot. #CIP1694

🧵(1/7) pic.twitter.com/HMKajPaXcX — Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) November 20, 2023

As the Cardano blockchain's ecosystem of users and applications has evolved over the past few years, the focus has now switched to Cardano's decentralized governance policies to ensure its long-term viability.

The CIP 1694 is an on-chain decentralized governance mechanism for Voltaire, or the Cardano governance age, which will offer the final pieces required for the Cardano network to become self-sustaining.

CIP-1694 has a significant impact on the future of Cardano governance. Given this, the polling event on CIP-1694, using the "Cardano Ballot" developed by the Cardano Foundation in partnership with Input Output and Intersect, is a temperature check on the Voltaire governance journey thus far.

The "Cardano Ballot" is a nonbinding poll that allows the community to provide more formal feedback on Cardano's on-chain governance process. Aside from voting, the feedback provided will help define 2024 plans and priorities in governance and development initiatives.

In tandem with this, the Cardano Foundation says it will actively participate in the upcoming Cardano Ballot event by voting yes with one wallet of 11,429,000 ADA.

Given the stake-based nature of the Cardano Ballot, participation requires a browser extension wallet (software wallet) that supports CIP-30 and a minimum of one Lovelace staked before Nov. 21.

Polling for the Cardano ballot event starts on Dec. 1 and runs until Dec. 11.