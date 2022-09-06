Cardano Ecosystem Gears Up for Vasil Upgrade as Five Exchanges and Projects Confirm Readiness

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano's upcoming Vasil update continues to gather traction as five more exchanges and projects have indicated readiness, per IOG's latest report.

As the #Cardano ecosystem continues to prepare for the most ambitious upgrade to date, we're committed to keeping you informed on the latest status



In the last 48h the following exchanges & projects confirmed they were #ReadyForVasil:@gate_io@WhiteBit@btcturk@okx@get_revuto — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) September 6, 2022

Last month, IOG stated it would be tracking three critical mass indicators ahead of triggering the hard fork, which are: 75% of mainnet blocks being created by the final release candidate; roughly 25 exchanges upgraded (representing 80% of liquidity) and the top 10 dApps by TVL updated.

In the recent IOG report on ecosystem readiness, 94% of mainnet blocks have already been created by Vasil node candidate 1.35.3, which indicates that the "node readiness" metric has already been met. The Cardano developer also gives an update on exchanges.

Among the top 12 exchanges by liquidity, Whitebit just indicated readiness, joining the other two exchanges, namely Bitrue and MEXC, who had confirmed their readiness in the past week. Gate.io, Okex and BTC Turk also recently joined other exchanges such as BitMart, LCX, NDAX and Dex Trade, which had indicated readiness.

Also, Revuto, a Cardano dApp, has indicated readiness by ticking the "tested status" in the devnet, preview and preproduction settings, along with Cardano dApps, lending pond and DQuadrant.

As reported by U.Today, Cardano developer Input Output confirmed that the expected launch of the Vasil upgrade will occur on Sept. 22, following "extensive testing" of all core components.

IOG also released new test versions of the Daedalus wallet, which it claims is part of "the final mile" toward the much-anticipated Vasil upgrade. The new versions are currently available for developers and stake pool operators working on preproduction and preview testing environments.

DappRadar announces support for Cardano ecosystem

As reported by U.Today, Lithuania-based service DappRadar has announced support for Cardano.

Calling all developers #BuildingonCardano - @DappRadar will soon be covering #Cardano ecosystem projects.



Use the link below to submit and get listed! Let's help get DAppRadar #ReadyForVasil! https://t.co/3HOi9BzLZO — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) September 6, 2022

The world's biggest dApp store has urged Cardano developers to submit their dApp contracts. Currently, DappRadar tracks more than 10,000 dApps across 30 protocols and boasts more than a million users.