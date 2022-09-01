Cardano Releases New Test Versions of Daedalus Ahead of Vasil Upgrade

Thu, 09/01/2022 - 20:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Input Output has released new test versions of the Daedalus wallet ahead of the much-awaited Vasil upgrade
Cardano developer Input Output has released new test versions of the Daedalus wallet, according to a Thursday announcement.

The company claims that it’s part of “the final mile” toward the much-anticipated Vasil upgrade.

The new versions are available only for developers and stake pool operators who are currently working on pre-production and preview testing environments.

Cardano is moving closer to the big upgrade

According to the most recent update published by Input Output, 85% of mainnet blocks are being created by node version 1.35.3, which is the final candidate for the Vasil hard fork.

Cardano (ADA) Staking Now Supported by Binance.US

So far, only two top 12 exchanges by liquidity are ready for upgrade (Bitrue and MEXC). Binance, OKEx, and Upbit are in the process of integration. Coinbase, the largest U.S. exchange, is yet to get on board.

Several dApps, including Lending Pond and Aada, have already tested the Vasil hard fork.  

As reported by U.Today, the Vasil upgrade, which has been already delayed several times, will likely take place in September.    

