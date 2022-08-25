Cardano Carries Less Risks Than Ethereum or BNB, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the risk of further declines in Cardano (ADA) quotes are now much lower than those of Ethereum (ETH) or BNB. This thesis on Cardano is built on the MVRV metric. As a ratio of market capitalization to realized capitalization, MVRV is used to understand when the price is above or below fair value, as well as to evaluate profitability.

Thus, according to Santiment, the MVRV of ADA is now in such a low zone that the risk of further decline is extremely small. This is especially true against the backdrop of ETH and BNB, which have not yet fallen as much as the MVRV ratio.

📊 30-day trading returns continue to point to mid-term losses for the average portfolio. The further into negative territory an asset's MVRV, the lower the risk of further downside, based on backtests. $ADA is notably low compared to other top caps. https://t.co/J5FDAj05bL pic.twitter.com/9AcIqbX9wg — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 25, 2022

Of course, the crypto market is unpredictable and risky, but this kind of on-chain analysis can be a great help in making investment decisions.

Cardano (ADA) price review

The ADA price has been stomping around for a week, after a downfall that started on Aug. 17 and stopped on Aug. 19. If you look at the picture in the context of the last four months, you can see how the quotes froze in the middle of the price corridor of $0.4-$0.6.

Ads

Source: TradingView

On the one hand, there is still room for a fall, and it is not good to open positions in the middle of the range. On the other hand, ADA showed a more than 30% growth at the beginning of June from approximately the same level of $0.465.

Maybe the best solution is not to follow Cardano's price at the moment, but the Vasil hard fork event, which in a lucky scenario will be able to pull the quotations of the cryptocurrency up.