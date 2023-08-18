Cardano Builder Teases Exciting Updates as Network Booms

Report breaks down important metrics and performance insights to highlight Cardano's growth and potential

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG) shares its excitement over the recent quarterly report published by on-chain analytics firm Messari.

Messari released the "State of Cardano Q2 2023" report earlier this month, shining light on the blockchain's latest achievements and improvements. The report breaks down important metrics and performance insights to highlight Cardano's growth and potential.

🔍 Earlier this month, @MessariCrypto unveiled the ‘State of @Cardano Q2 2023’ report, shedding light on the #blockchain's recent achievements and advancements.



Let's dive into the highlights!👇 pic.twitter.com/EAHlCIHa1f — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) August 18, 2023

Reacting to the report, IOG reveals that the Cardano community is abuzz with expectations and that the Q2, 2023, report highlights Cardano's enduring commitment to innovation, growth and pushing the frontiers of what's possible in the world of blockchain.

In addition to thanking the Cardano community and ecosystem partners for their outstanding efforts, IOG teases exciting updates on the horizon as Cardano's journey unfolds.

According to Messari's second-quarter data, Cardano saw a network boom as average daily dApp transactions increased by 49% QoQ. MinswapDEX set the pace with impressive growth, and several new dApps all worked together to boost adoption.

Total Value Locked (TVL) in USD increased by a startling 198.6% YTD and 9.7% QoQ. Cardano improved its position in the TVL rankings across all blockchain networks, moving up from 34th to 21st.

According to data from DefiLlama, Cardano's total value locked (TVL) in ADA terms, which is now 763.62 million ADA, has just reached a record high.

The wider Cardano community is also benefiting from collaborative efforts that are fostering more interoperability and novel use cases, with Milkomeda, Midnight, Wanchain and IOG's sidechains team at the vanguard of this trailblazing exploration.

Cardano sees notable developments this week

The most recent IOG weekly report covers the changes that occurred in the Cardano ecosystem during the week. It is noteworthy that the Hydra team updated the Hydra node to support Cardano node v. 8.1.2, ensuring compatibility with the newest mainnet version.

With the debut of SanchoNet's first iteration this week, participatory governance took a step forward. SanchoNet is an ongoing technical testbed for CIP-1694's on-chain governance actions, allowing the Cardano community to test out CIP-1694 in a controlled testnet environment.