Shiba Inu, BONE and LEASH List on Leading Estonian Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Switchere, the leading Estonian exchange, has officially announced the listing of Shiba Inu tokens SHIB, LEASH and BONE, weeks after hinting at it.

Over the weekend, the Shiba Inu community dedicated Twitter handle, Shibainuart, indicated the exchange's move while thanking Switchere for taking the time to learn about Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens SHIB, LEASH and BONE.

Woof! @Shibtoken 🐶



🎉 We’re excited to announce the listing of $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE on our exchange platform!



🔥 Buy and exchange Shiba Inu tokens in the fastest and most convenient ways using any available payment method! 👇https://t.co/vBRJgEFOmw#shibaarmy #shibarmy pic.twitter.com/RYSPl32GVh — Switchere crypto exchange (@Switchere_com) June 27, 2022

Due to multiple listings over the past year, Shiba Inu is now available for trading on several top crypto exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, Gemini and others. As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu made its way to the top crypto exchange Bitstamp in June, after months of teasing its listing. To the joy of Shiba Inu fans, stock brokerage app Robinhood also listed Shiba Inu in April.

In January, Bitso, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Mexico, announced the listing of Shiba Inu on its platform.

Ads

Shiba Inu price and recent developments

At the time of publication, Shiba Inu was trading down nearly 4.97% at $0.000011. However, the token is still up almost 25% weekly.

According to the latest Shibarium updates released by Unification, Shibarium Private Alpha TestNet is currently being developed in anticipation of the public Beta TestNet deployment, which is planned for Q3. The forthcoming Shibarium Layer 2 is expected to reward validators with BONE, which also acts as "gas." To this effect, the Shiba Inu team feels it might be necessary to set aside 20 million BONE for validator roles.

Therefore, the community was left with the choice of either allowing over-minting of 20 million BONE for validators, which would boost the total supply of BONE to 270 million, or stop BONE minting at 230 million BONE, thus preserving the total supply at 250 million.

In an official blog post, the Shiba Inu team stated that the proposal to stop all BONE farming once 230 million were minted to preserve the 20 million remaining for Shibarium validators was approved with 97.88% of the vote.

With the passage of the new proposal, the total supply of BONE remains at 250 million.