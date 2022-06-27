Cardano Founder Excited as First Round of Testing on Cardano Vasil Node Occurs

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson seems enthusiastic as the first set of SPOs (stake pool operators) upgrade to the recently released Cardano node 1.35.0. Over the weekend, Cardano's IOHK shared the positive news that it had successfully released and tagged the Cardano node 1.35.0, which it says will be the final candidate for the mainnet Vasil release. It added that it had informed the SPO community that supported the testnet that the new node was ready for deployment. The launch of the node, according to the Cardano developer, remains an "important milestone" leading up to the Vasil hardfork.

This is because the testnet upgrade proposal will be submitted as soon as 75% of stake pool operators join, guaranteeing the necessary chain density.

IOHK claims that the core Cardano software is now code-complete, according to updates published over the weekend. Positive performance and cost improvements were also seen during the testing of the new Plutus v2 code, which also included new CIPs that could considerably increase smart contract performance.

Four different CIPs, including CIP-31 (Reference Inputs), CIP-32 (Inline Datums), CIP-33 (Reference Scripts) and CIP-40 (Collateral Outputs), are expected to be included in the forthcoming Vasil update.

Ads

Activity ramps up

IOG continues to prepare for the Vasil testnet hardfork release. After a successful testnet hardfork release, exchanges and SPOs should have four weeks to accomplish all necessary testing and integration tasks before the mainnet fork.

As reported by U.Today, the Vasil hardfork's mainnet launch had been planned for late June, but it has since been delayed. It is now anticipated to occur in late July, according to the revised plan. As the community hopes for a successful Vasil HFC event, IOG promises to update its development update this week with new developments.

IOG believes that Cardano's upcoming improvements could make it faster than its competitors and a fiercely competitive platform for decentralized finance (DeFi).