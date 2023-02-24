Cardano (ADA) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH), Internet Computer (ICP) in This Regard: Details

Fri, 02/24/2023 - 13:55
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano (ADA) is outperforming Ethereum (ETH) and Internet Computer (ICP)
Cover image via unsplash.com

According to Github data, Cardano is in the lead in terms of daily development activity. It is outperforming blockchains like Ethereum, which is in fifth position, and Internet Computer (ICP), which is in second place. On Feb. 14, Cardano's SECP upgrade, or "Valentine" upgrade, launched successfully.

Cardano combines Bitcoin's unspent transaction output (UTXO) accounting model with the ability to handle smart contracts in an Extended Unspent Transaction Output (EUTXO) accounting model.

In the EUTXO model, Plutus smart contracts lock up UTXOs, ADA, native assets and NFTs. The latest SECP upgrade aims to advance blockchain interoperability while fostering secure cross-chain dApp development with Plutus.

In related news, in line with its plan to release the staking portal on mainnet in the first quarter of the year, the team behind SingularityNET (AGIX) has declared that the project's Cardano staking portal is slated to debut a beta testing version next month.

The portal will launch "early next month" in a beta testing phase, and if the test is successful, it will be made available on the mainnet in the first quarter.

Owners of AGIX tokens will be able to stake their tokens on Cardano network as well as the Ethereum network, thanks to the staking gateway.

article image
