    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 7

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does rate of Cardano (ADA) have enough energy for upward move?
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 9:16
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The bounce back has not lasted long, and most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.53% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.4575 and the resistance of $0.4648.

    However, if the breakout of the upper level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.47 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.4656. If the candle closes near it or above, the upward move may continue to the $0.4750-$0.48 range soon.

    Image by TradingView

    A less clear picture can be seen on the weekly chart. In this case, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the previous candle's peak. If it happens above $0.4750, growth may lead to the test of $0.50. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.4638 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

