Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bounce back has not lasted long, and most of the coins have come back to the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.53% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.4575 and the resistance of $0.4648.

However, if the breakout of the upper level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.47 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.4656. If the candle closes near it or above, the upward move may continue to the $0.4750-$0.48 range soon.

Image by TradingView

A less clear picture can be seen on the weekly chart. In this case, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the previous candle's peak. If it happens above $0.4750, growth may lead to the test of $0.50. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.4638 at press time.