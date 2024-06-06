XRP Price Prediction for June 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers have failed to keep the weekend's rise, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has dropped by 0.47% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is closer to the local support level than to the resistance. If the situation does not change, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to $0.52.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the altcoin is falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.53 mark. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the correction may lead to a test of the $0.51 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant price projections, as only a few days remain until the candle's closure.

In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the wide range of $0.50-$0.54 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $0.5235 at press time.