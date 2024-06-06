Advertisement
    XRP Price Prediction for June 6

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is sideways trading of XRP going to last?
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 10:37
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers have failed to keep the weekend's rise, according to CoinStats.

    XRP chart by CoinStats

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has dropped by 0.47% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of XRP is closer to the local support level than to the resistance. If the situation does not change, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a move to $0.52.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the altcoin is falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.53 mark. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the correction may lead to a test of the $0.51 area soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant price projections, as only a few days remain until the candle's closure. 

    In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the wide range of $0.50-$0.54 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $0.5235 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

