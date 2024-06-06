Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 6

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may consolidation of DOGE last?
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 14:00
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 6
    The market is facing a slight correction at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 1.49% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have found a local support level of $0.1617. Now, one needs to pay attention to the daily closure in terms of this mark. 

    If the daily closure happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the resistance.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price is trading within yesterday's bar, which means neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. An upward move may happen only if the breakout of the interim level of $0.1650 takes place.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar as the rate of DOGE is far from the key levels. In addition, the volume is falling, which means buyers are not ready yet to buy the coin at current prices. All in all, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.15-$0.17 is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1620 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

