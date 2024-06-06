DOGE Price Prediction for June 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is facing a slight correction at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 1.49% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have found a local support level of $0.1617. Now, one needs to pay attention to the daily closure in terms of this mark.

If the daily closure happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a bounce back to the resistance.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price is trading within yesterday's bar, which means neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. An upward move may happen only if the breakout of the interim level of $0.1650 takes place.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar as the rate of DOGE is far from the key levels. In addition, the volume is falling, which means buyers are not ready yet to buy the coin at current prices. All in all, ongoing consolidation in the zone of $0.15-$0.17 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.1620 at press time.