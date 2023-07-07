Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 7

Denys Serhiichuk
Is price of Cardano (ADA) ready for local growth?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 7
The correction has continued on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are staying in the red zone.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 0.44% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's fall, the rate of Cardano (ADA) is looking bullish on the local chart as the price is about to fix above the resistance at $0.2843. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the upward move may continue to the $0.29 zone.

On the daily time frame, the price of Cardano (ADA) is in the middle of the channel, accumulating energy for a further sharp move.

One can think about a possible midterm reversal only if the rate fixes above the $0.30 zone.

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart as the rate is far from key levels. As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.28-$0.30 is the more likely scenario until mid-July.

ADA is trading at $0.2851 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

