DOGE Price Analysis for July 6

Bulls could not hold the gained initiative, and most of the coins are in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.07% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has fixed below the local support level at $0.066. If sellers keep holding the initiative, the drop may continue to the $0.064 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

On the bigger chart, traders should pay attention to yesterday's candle low at $0.06558. If nothing changes, the drop is likely to continue to the zone of $0.064.

Thus, the selling volume has increased, which confirms bears' strength.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the candle has not closed yet. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, sideways trading in the area of $0.062-$0.066 is the more likely scenario until mid-July.

DOGE is trading at $0.06532 at press time.