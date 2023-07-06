Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for July 6

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of DOGE ready to blast?
DOGE Price Analysis for July 6
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not hold the gained initiative, and most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.07% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has fixed below the local support level at $0.066. If sellers keep holding the initiative, the drop may continue to the $0.064 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the bigger chart, traders should pay attention to yesterday's candle low at $0.06558. If nothing changes, the drop is likely to continue to the zone of $0.064.

Thus, the selling volume has increased, which confirms bears' strength.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the candle has not closed yet. As none of the sides has seized the initiative, sideways trading in the area of $0.062-$0.066 is the more likely scenario until mid-July.

DOGE is trading at $0.06532 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

