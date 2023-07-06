SHIB Price Analysis for July 6

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are giving bulls no chance, as most of the cryptocurrencies are in the red zone.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 3.44% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has fixed below the support level at $0.00000739. Thus, the selling volume has increased, which means that bears have locally seized the initiative. In this regard, an ongoing drop to the $0.000007 area is a likely scenario.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest support level at $0.00000702. If the decline continues to that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decline to the $0.00000660 area.

On the weekly chart, the bar is on its way to the previous candle low at $0.00000702.

If the candle closure happens below it, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing downward move to $0.000006.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000728 at press time.