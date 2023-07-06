Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for July 6

Thu, 07/06/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect bounce back of SHIB?
Bears are giving bulls no chance, as most of the cryptocurrencies are in the red zone.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 3.44% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has fixed below the support level at $0.00000739. Thus, the selling volume has increased, which means that bears have locally seized the initiative. In this regard, an ongoing drop to the $0.000007 area is a likely scenario.

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest support level at $0.00000702. If the decline continues to that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further decline to the $0.00000660 area.

On the weekly chart, the bar is on its way to the previous candle low at $0.00000702.

If the candle closure happens below it, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing downward move to $0.000006.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000728 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

