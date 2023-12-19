Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Price Aims for Epic 15% Upside, But There's Barrier to Overcome

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano's ADA is on verge of significant 15% upside, but notable obstacle stands in its path, adding suspense to its current bullish momentum
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 11:54
Cardano (ADA) Price Aims for Epic 15% Upside, But There's Barrier to Overcome
In a promising turn of events, Cardano's ADA has ignited a bullish trend at the onset of the new week, shaking off last week's brief respite after a formidable 50.62% surge. ADA enthusiasts have reason to celebrate once more as the token flaunts a 3.8% gain, currently valued at $0.6.

Despite the recent bullish momentum, skeptics who have criticized Cardano over the past two years are left questioning the sustainability of this resurgence. However, diving into on-chain data reveals a compelling narrative that could propel ADA to new heights.

Analyzing liquidity accumulations, a crucial factor in determining price movements, data from IntoTheBlock underscores that major liquidity accumulations for ADA remain positioned below the current market levels. 

Should Cardano aspire to breach its near-term target of $0.7 per ADA, it would only need to absorb 1.42 billion ADA—tokens purchased between $0.6 and $0.7, currently causing losses to holders.

""
Source: IntoTheBlock

The key lies in understanding the dynamics of token growth and the potential impact of loss-making tokens at specific price levels. Cardano faces a critical juncture, with $855 million worth of ADA on the path to $0.7, constituting a formidable 4% of the token's market capitalization. 

""
ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

On the other hand, this volume is dispersed between $0.6 and $0.7, mitigating the risk of concentration at a single critical point.

If Cardano successfully absorbs this volume amid favorable market conditions supporting growth, a tantalizing 15% increase above current values becomes a plausible scenario. However, a cautionary note emerges on the downside, as profit-seeking investors may decide to capitalize on gains, exerting downward pressure on the ADA price.

