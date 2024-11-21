    Cardano (ADA) Might Join Spot ETF Race

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A top analyst has predicted Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX) ETF filings
    Thu, 21/11/2024 - 7:54
    Cardano (ADA) Might Join Spot ETF Race
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Analyst Nate Geraci has predicted that ETF issuers will soon file for spot ETF products that will track the performance of Cardano (ADA) and Avalanche (AVAX). 

    Various firms might be more inclined to jump into the altcoin ETF race due to a significantly friendlier regulatory environment. 

    As reported by U.Today, there are already several altcoin ETF proposals for XRP and Solana (SOL). 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $98,000 as Altcoins Lag Behind
    XRP 4 Days of Sleep: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at Double Top Pattern Formation, Pepe (PEPE) Loses 21% in 6 Days, But There's Still Chance
    Binance's CZ Warns About MacBook Vulnerabilities
    MicroStrategy Raises Recent Convertible Notes Offer to $2.6 Billion to Buy More Bitcoin

    In May, the SEC greenlit several Ethereum (ETH) ETFs. However, these products experienced relatively low demand compared to the spot Bitcoin ETFs that were launched earlier this year. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, BlackRock has already ruled out launching more altcoin ETFs. 

    In the meantime, the total net asset value of Bitcoin ETFs has now topped $100 billion in just ten months. These products attracted $4.1 billion worth of inflows since the start of the election. 

    Bitcoin ETFs recently attracted renewed attention due to the launch of spot ETF options. 

    #Cardano News #Avalanche News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 21, 2024 - 5:53
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $98,000 as Altcoins Lag Behind
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 21, 2024 - 0:01
    XRP 4 Days of Sleep: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at Double Top Pattern Formation, Pepe (PEPE) Loses 21% in 6 Days, But There's Still Chance
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unleashing Native BTC Cross-Chain Swaps: Mintlayer's V1.0 Release
    Explore Willbet.io: A Secure, Comprehensive Crypto Gaming Platform
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists ORA with Meme-Inspired Wealth Strategy
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Might Join Spot ETF Race
    Bitcoin (BTC) Approaches $98,000 as Altcoins Lag Behind
    XRP 4 Days of Sleep: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE) Hints at Double Top Pattern Formation, Pepe (PEPE) Loses 21% in 6 Days, But There's Still Chance
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD