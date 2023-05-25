Cardano (ADA) Major Move Coming: Crypto Capital Venture Founder

ADA has been trading sideways, but Dan Gambardello expects that this week, coin might make major move

Founder and CEO of Crypto Capital Venture, Dan Gambardello, has published a new Cardano-dedicated video recently.

In it, he analyzed the recent sideways price movement of ADA, stating that right now the coin is at a crossroads, so to say, and will either explode upward or conduct downside movement, hitting a bottom and the oversold area. This would mean that some sort of a rebound may take place afterwards, per Gambardello.

Cardano major move incoming. Here is what to look for.



And do swaps on Cardano really take 30 minutes?



Here is a hint for the thumbnail police: No, they don't take 30 minutes.$ADAhttps://t.co/qSdELNp68H — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) May 25, 2023

ADA trading open in Hong Kong for individuals

Earlier today, it was reported that major cryptocurrency trading venue OKX announced that it now offers a range of 16 leading cryptocurrencies for trading with its retail clients in Hong Kong.

This impressive list includes ADA, BTC, ETH, MATIC, LINK, SOL, AVAX, LTC and other cryptos. Users are now able to make direct purchases and sales of these cryptocurrencies and convert crypto into the local fiat currency — the Hong Kong Dollar (HKD). This can be done by the peer-to-peer method, as well as via ApplePay, Visa, Mastercard or utilizing the services of third parties.

This move by OKX follows the new requirements of Hong Kong regulatory bodies. In accordance with them, digital currencies that are offered to retail traders have to be part of one of the two main indexes created by conventional financial institutions. These indexes must have been in circulation for at least one year. Complying with these regulatory demands, OKX can expand its services to Hong Kong and solidify them in that area, protecting its users and allowing them to trade crypto.