Cardano (ADA) Major Move Coming: Crypto Capital Venture Founder

Thu, 05/25/2023 - 14:34
article image
Yuri Molchan
ADA has been trading sideways, but Dan Gambardello expects that this week, coin might make major move
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Founder and CEO of Crypto Capital Venture, Dan Gambardello, has published a new Cardano-dedicated video recently.

In it, he analyzed the recent sideways price movement of ADA, stating that right now the coin is at a crossroads, so to say, and will either explode upward or conduct downside movement, hitting a bottom and the oversold area. This would mean that some sort of a rebound may take place afterwards, per Gambardello.

ADA trading open in Hong Kong for individuals

Earlier today, it was reported that major cryptocurrency trading venue OKX announced that it now offers a range of 16 leading cryptocurrencies for trading with its retail clients in Hong Kong.

This impressive list includes ADA, BTC, ETH, MATIC, LINK, SOL, AVAX, LTC and other cryptos. Users are now able to make direct purchases and sales of these cryptocurrencies and convert crypto into the local fiat currency — the Hong Kong Dollar (HKD). This can be done by the peer-to-peer method, as well as via ApplePay, Visa, Mastercard or utilizing the services of third parties.

Litecoin (LTC) Network Crosses Historic Milestone, Here's What It Is

This move by OKX follows the new requirements of Hong Kong regulatory bodies. In accordance with them, digital currencies that are offered to retail traders have to be part of one of the two main indexes created by conventional financial institutions. These indexes must have been in circulation for at least one year. Complying with these regulatory demands, OKX can expand its services to Hong Kong and solidify them in that area, protecting its users and allowing them to trade crypto.

