Cardano (ADA) Flips XRP After 4% Price Spike

Cardano’s ADA is the best-performing cryptocurrency within the top 10 over the past 24 hours

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The price of Cardano (ADA) has spiked by nearly 5% over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. It is the best-performing token within the top ten.

Image by tradingview.com

Following the recent price uptick, the cryptocurrency has now reclaimed the sixth spot by market cap, surpassing Ripple-affiliated XRP.



The market cap of ADA has now approached the $20 billion mark.



As reported by U.Today, the price of the token spiked higher following an update from Input Output, the technology company behind Cardano, regarding the upcoming Vasil hard fork.