Cardano (ADA) Is Priced “More Aggressively,” Report Shows

Tue, 08/09/2022 - 06:17
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano (ADA) is priced more aggressively compared to its adoption metrics, according to data provided by Messari
According to a recent report published by Messari, Cardano (ADA) is “priced more aggressively” compared to the blockchain’s adoption metrics.

The assessment comes ahead of the much-anticipated Vasil upgrade, which is expected to bring important technical enhancement.    

Messari data shows that Cardano is behind Solana, Algorand, Tezos, and NEO when it comes to the number of daily transactions.  

The popular proof-of-stake blockchain also has less total value locked (TVL) than Solana and Algorand.

ADA
Image by @MessariCrypto

As reported by U.Today, billionaire Mark Cuban recently opined that Cardano had failed to make any significant impact since the launch of smart contracts last September.  

The Messari report has found that Solana towers over its key competitors in major fundamental metrics. It says that Solana (SOL), the token underpinning the network’s ecosystem, is priced “conservatively” compared to ADA and other peers.

ADA and SOL are currently in seventh and ninth places by market capitalization, respectively, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. The two coins are down well more than 80% from their record peaks.    

As reported by U.Today, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson recently confronted critics who said that the Cardano blockchain was just "a religion without tech." Hoskinson jokingly suggested shutting down academic research centers with hundreds of engineers who are working on the project.     

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

