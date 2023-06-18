Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outperforms Cardano (ADA), XRP and Other Altcoins

Sun, 06/18/2023 - 18:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu (SHIB) bucks the trend by outpacing other leading altcoins including Cardano (ADA) and Ripple-affiliated XRP, according to data from CoinGecko
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Despite the prevailing turmoil in the crypto market, one cryptocurrency has unexpectedly managed to steal the spotlight: Shiba Inu (SHIB).

According to CoinGecko data, SHIB notched up a 5.6% increase in the past 24 hours, in stark contrast to ADA's marginal decrease of 0.1% and XRP's moderate uptick of 2.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) noted minor daily advances of 0.2% and 0.3% respectively. Meanwhile, Binance Coin (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) also showed promising daily increases of 0.9% and 1.4%. Despite these gains, all fell short of SHIB's daily performance.

Further comparison reveals that Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) posted daily gains of 0.3% and 0.2%, while Polygon (MATIC) remained steady with no change.

The weekly performance paints a similar picture. SHIB's weekly increase of 9.4% stands out against ADA's barely-there growth of 0.2% and XRP's decline of 4.2%. Other altcoins like BNB and DOGE recorded weekly gains of 4.6% and 1.8% respectively but still fell short of SHIB's stellar growth.

The sudden uptick comes after SHIB suffered one of its toughest weeks, dropping by more than 21% and becoming one of the worst-performing altcoins. As reported by U.Today, Shytoshi Kusama, the leading figure of the Shiba Inu project, took to his Telegram channel to rally the community by addressing another "FUD attack."  

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

