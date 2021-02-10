Cardano (ADA), Cosmos (ATOM) Staking Launched by Binance While BNB Adds 50% in 24 Hours

Wed, 02/10/2021 - 13:27
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance (BNB) adds two red-hot staking products based on Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) tokens. Meanwhile, BNB price run makes headlines
ADA and ATOM tokens, core native assets of Cardano (ADA) blockchain platform and Cosmos (ATOM) cross-platform infrastructure, are now available for staking through Binance Staking portal with double-digit rewards. Meanwhile, Binance Coin (BNB) takes a breath amidst a splendid run.

Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) staking programs launched on Binance (BNB)

According to the official announcement by Binance, two major altcoins have been added to staking programs. Starting from Feb.10, 2021, Cardano and Cosmos enthusiasts can stake their tokens through Binance (BNB) instruments.

Binance (BNB) activates ADA and ATOM staking programs
Image via Twitter

Estimated annualized rewards for Cardano (ADA) tokens are set at 21,79 percent, while Cosmos (ATOM) staking is rewarded with 24,79 percent yields.

Initially, offers include 15-day staking programs. Cardanians can stake between one and 1,000 ADA, while holders of ATOM can stake between one and 50 coins.

According to the independent analytical dashboard Staking Rewards, Cardano (ADA) is the most popular asset for staking in terms of net staked value. For Cardano (ADA), this indicator surpasses $18.4 million, or more than 70 percent of ADA market capitalization.

Regarding this metric, ADA is followed closely by Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX). Cosmos (ATOM) is the seventh most popular coin in terms of net value staked.

Binance Coin (BNB) prints new all-time high at $148.40

Also, both assets are featured in the top 20 coins for staking with the largest net market capitalizations.

The native utility token of Binance exchange, Binance Coin (BNB), extends its jaw-dropping rally. Earlier today, its price touched a new all-time high one step away from $150.

BNB is at all-times high over $148
Image by Binance

At press time, Binance Coin (BNB) slightly retraced to the $130 zone. Despite this pullback, BNB is still in the green zone with an unparalleled 35 percent in 24h gains.

article image
