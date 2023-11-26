Advertisement
Cardano Founder Praises ADA Research-Based Approach: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano's research-driven approach impresses founder
Sun, 11/26/2023 - 12:39
Cover image via youtu.be

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson took to X to applaud the Cardano blockchain's research-driven approach. This is as Input Output Global's library of papers nears 200.

"I'm still in awe of our library of papers, almost at 200. There is so much amazing research in this portfolio," Hoskinson said on X.

Cardano has had one clear purpose since its inception in 2015: to change the way cryptocurrencies are designed and developed.

The fundamental ideas of Cardano development were presented in the "Why Cardano" essay and the "Cardano Whiteboard" video by Charles Hoskinson. This research-driven approach distinguishes Cardano from other blockchain systems, and a set of best practices, ideas and contributions formed the foundation of Cardano.

Cardano Founder on Verge of Major Breakthrough in Extraterrestrial Research

A large body of research, represented by Input Output Global's extensive library of papers, is currently approaching 200, as noted by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson. Many of these papers have been peer-reviewed and accepted for presentation at prestigious academic conferences.

"Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocol," which was academically peer-reviewed and published in Crypto 2017, was the initial paper that drove Cardano's development. This original Ouroboros paper has been cited over 1,200 times as of June 2022.

Cardano has also demonstrated partnerships with universities in recent times to further blockchain research.

The Cardano Foundation, the non-profit organization and custodian of the Cardano blockchain, established a three-year collaboration with the University of Zurich's Blockchain Center in April 2022 to explore the development of blockchain education and research initiatives.

In November of the same year, Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG) announced a collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, a top academic institution in the United Kingdom, to create the blockchain industry's first "decentralization index."

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

