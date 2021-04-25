Caracas Air Adopts Bitcoin as New Payment Method

Sun, 04/25/2021 - 06:28
Alex Dovbnya
Venezuela's leading aviation academy has started accepting Bitcoin
Caracas Air, Venezuela's leading aviation academy, has started accepting Bitcoin, according to a Twitter announcement made by CEO Oliver Laufer.

Those who opt for the new payment method will also get discounts.

Laufer, a Miami Dade College graduate, started the company with his brother in 2015. 12 years ago, they sold everything they had to buy a Cessna 172 Skyhawk plane and start a flight school.   
   
Presently, Caracas Air has around 900 students, becoming one of the fastest-growing aviation academies in Latin America.

Venezuelans turn to crypto to beat hyperinflation

Plagued by hyperinflation, Venezuela has been at the forefront of Bitcoin adoption since the cryptocurrency’s early days.

According to data provided by blockchain sleuth Chainalysis, it is one of the leading countries in the world in terms of peer-to-peer trading (behind only the U.S. and Russia).

Apart from Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies like Dash are also thriving in the dysfunctional socialist country.

#Bitcoin News #Venezuela #Cryptocurrency Adoption
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

