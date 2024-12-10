Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Solana (SOL) Worst Performing Asset Among Crypto Top: What's Up?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana not showing performance you would expect
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 9:08
    Solana (SOL) Worst Performing Asset Among Crypto Top: What's Up?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Among the leading cryptocurrencies, Solana has recently come under fire for having one of the worst performance records. Despite earlier indications of strength, Solana's position in the cryptocurrency space is under threat, as recent market dynamics have exposed performance flaws.

    Advertisement

    According to a price chart, Solana has broken out of a descending channel indicating weakness. The asset fell sharply to the $216 level, where it currently finds temporary support after failing to hold its ground after attempting to consolidate near the $240 range. The asset's inability to sustain bullish momentum is highlighted by this notable price decline, which has caused many investors to doubt its actual strength. 

    Article image
    SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The recent cycle of meme coin booms and busts on its network is one of the factors contributing to Solana's difficulties. Initially driving traffic and activity, the meme coin market proved to be more of a double-edged sword. Numerous meme coins have caused instability due to their extreme volatility and speculative nature; some have even been called scams.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Boss Challenges Countries to Follow US With Bitcoin Reserves
    Google’s New Quantum Chip Won’t Kill Bitcoin, Expert Says
    XRP Plunges 12% as Crypto Market Loses $1 Trillion
    Solana (SOL) Reaches Key Level: What's Next? XRP Finds New Skyrocket Fuel? Pepe (PEPE) Becomes Meme Coin Leader

    Related
    Google’s New Quantum Chip Won’t Kill Bitcoin, Expert Says
    Tue, 12/10/2024 - 06:50
    Google’s New Quantum Chip Won’t Kill Bitcoin, Expert Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Investor trust in the network has been damaged as a result, and it now appears less dependable than rivals. Furthermore, Solana may have given the impression of resilience with its prior rally. The asset was supported during its previous ascent by increased network activity and hype, but the basis of that growth seems weak.

    Meme coins have sparked less enthusiasm, raising concerns about the network's usefulness and wider uptake. Technically speaking, Solana has immediate support around $210, with additional crucial levels at $191 and $170. The decline in Solana might be more severe if these levels do not hold. 

    Recovering the $240 level and breaking back above the descending channel would be necessary for the upside to pick up steam. Despite its past potential as a top-tier blockchain, Solana's recent performance shows how difficult it is to hold onto that position in the face of fluctuating market conditions and speculative bubbles. As the asset attempts to regain its footing, investors should proceed cautiously.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 10, 2024 - 8:31
    Binance Boss Challenges Countries to Follow US With Bitcoin Reserves
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 10, 2024 - 6:50
    Google’s New Quantum Chip Won’t Kill Bitcoin, Expert Says
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mandala Chain (Powered by Polkadot) Secures $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Worst Performing Asset Among Crypto Top: What's Up?
    Binance Boss Challenges Countries to Follow US With Bitcoin Reserves
    Google’s New Quantum Chip Won’t Kill Bitcoin, Expert Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD