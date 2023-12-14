Advertisement
Bull Run Top Can Be Detected By This Rare Signal: Sentiment

Arman Shirinyan
Cryptocurrency market bull run not stopping, but when it does, investors better be ready
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 14:09
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Discerning the signs of a peak bull run becomes crucial for traders looking to maximize gains and minimize risks. Amid the noise of charts and technical indicators, a rare but reliable signal can be used by anyone: sentiment surrounding speculative assets, particularly altcoins.

As the markets experienced a significant upsurge from mid-October to early December, the collective anticipation for a local top grew. During such periods, traders tend to exhibit heightened interest in altcoins — a phenomenon often driven by greed and the pursuit of quick gains. This behavioral shift is not merely anecdotal; it is a sentiment that can be quantified and used as a metric to gauge market tops.

The term "altseason" is everywhere in crypto social media channels during these times, signaling a widespread shift in trader focus toward alternative cryptocurrencies. The aptly named sentiment analysis platform Sentiment has highlighted that a sudden increase in mentions of "altseason" and related keywords correlates strongly with impending market tops. Such spikes in social volume are symptomatic of a market teetering on the edge of exuberance, often preceding a correction.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Erases Zero Once Again, Enters New Market Phase

This social metric, though rare, is a potent indicator of the market's emotional temperature. When the frequency of keywords like "altcoin" or "altseason" escalates rapidly, it often foreshadows a pullback, as was the case with the recent rally. This pattern suggests that when the crowd's attention pivots sharply toward altcoins, it may be time for cautious traders to consider securing profits.

Having tools like sentiment analysis that can detect the collective mood provides a strategic edge. It allows for more informed decisions, in addition to data with the qualitative insights of market psychology.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

