Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 13

Tue, 09/13/2022 - 15:50
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have meme coins reached oversold zone yet?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 13
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is not an exception to the rule as the price has gone down by 5.63%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

The rate of DOGE keeps going down after the false breakout of the resistance level at $0.06531. The volume has increased, which means that the decline may continue. Respectively, the buyers might react if the price reaches the support at $0.058.

DOGE is trading at $0.06039 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE as it has dropped almost 6% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the price is also on its way to the support level at $0.00001171 on the daily chart. However, if the candle closes near the mentioned mark, one might expect a sharp drop and a breakout from the level.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001218 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Whales Grab 1.6 Trillion SHIB, Here’s What Made Them Do It
09/13/2022 - 16:05
Whales Grab 1.6 Trillion SHIB, Here’s What Made Them Do It
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market
09/13/2022 - 16:00
Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BONE Price Spikes 20%, SHIB Burn Rate up 889%, BTC Experiences “Most Bullish Thing” Ever: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
09/13/2022 - 15:58
BONE Price Spikes 20%, SHIB Burn Rate up 889%, BTC Experiences “Most Bullish Thing” Ever: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina