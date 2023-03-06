Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for March 6

Mon, 03/06/2023 - 16:15
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can bulls seize initiative at beginning of week?
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for March 6
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new week has begun with bears' pressure on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the only growing coin from the list today, rising by 0.12%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a slight rise, it is too early to make any conclusions as the price is stuck in a narrow range, accumulating power for a further move. In addition, the volume remains low, which means that there are low chances of seeing any sharp ups or downs. All in all, continued sideways trading in the area of $22,000-$23,000 is the more likely scenario for the following week.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,390 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not follow the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 0.18%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is also not ready for growth or decline. In this case, the more likely scenario is further consolidation in the range of $1,550-$1,650. The falling volume confirms this.

Ethereum is trading at $1,565 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser today, falling by 2.45%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of XRP has once again reached the support level at $0.3619. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle's closure. If it happens near that mark, one can expect a breakout, followed by a sharp decline to the $0.35 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.3649 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is no exception to the rule, declining by 2% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) keeps looking bearish on the daily time frame, as the price is about to fix below the important support level at $284.9. If that happens, the native exchange coin may return to the midterm decline and the drop can continue to the $270-$280 area.

BNB is trading at $284.8 at press time.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 1.27% over the last day.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of Cardano (ADA) is slowly approaching $0.3237. If today's closure happens near the $0.33 mark, traders may expect the price of ADA near the support very soon. Thus, the volume remains low, confirming the absence of buyers on the market.

ADA is trading at $0.3330 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SHIB Listed by BTCC Exchange, Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP Fee Hike Proposal, Shibarium Launch Preparation Almost Finished: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/06/2023 - 16:04
SHIB Listed by BTCC Exchange, Ripple CTO Reacts to XRP Fee Hike Proposal, Shibarium Launch Preparation Almost Finished: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Floki (FLOKI) Gets Listed on India's Biggest Exchange: Details
03/06/2023 - 15:58
Floki (FLOKI) Gets Listed on India's Biggest Exchange: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Correlation With Bitcoin Nears ATH, Here's What It Means
03/06/2023 - 15:34
Cardano (ADA) Correlation With Bitcoin Nears ATH, Here's What It Means
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin