Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for March 5

Sun, 03/05/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has SHIB found local bottom yet?
SHIB Price Analysis for March 5
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market is trading sideways on Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.10% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has found a local support level at $0.00001103. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens near the resistance at $0.00001131, the growth may continue to the $0.00001150 mark shortly.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has bounced off the support at $0.00001089. While the rate is above that mark, a slight correction is possible.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 4

From another point of view, the accumulated energy is not enough for a reversal, which means that the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $0.000011-$0.00001150.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

The situation is more bearish on the weekly chart as the bar is about to close near the support at $0.00001086. If that happens and the candle closes with no long wicks, the decline may continue to the $0.000010 zone by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001117 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Founder Dismisses Centralization Accusations
03/05/2023 - 12:49
Cardano (ADA) Founder Dismisses Centralization Accusations
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Holders' Lawyer on What Is Needed to Fight SEC
03/05/2023 - 12:47
XRP Holders' Lawyer on What Is Needed to Fight SEC
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BNB and SOL Price Analysis for March 5
03/05/2023 - 12:14
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for March 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

SHIB Price Analysis for March 5
SHIB Price Analysis for March 5
Cardano (ADA) Founder Dismisses Centralization Accusations
Cardano (ADA) Founder Dismisses Centralization Accusations
XRP Holders' Lawyer on What Is Needed to Fight SEC
XRP Holders' Lawyer on What Is Needed to Fight SEC
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for March 5
BNB and SOL Price Analysis for March 5
BONE Is Safer Than Shiba Inu (SHIB) for Its Holders: IntoTheBlock
BONE Is Safer Than Shiba Inu (SHIB) for Its Holders: IntoTheBlock
Ripple Works on Private XRP Ledger for CBDC, Says Ex-Executive
Ripple Works on Private XRP Ledger for CBDC, Says Ex-Executive
BLUR Token in Crisis: Can It Recover From New Lows?
BLUR Token in Crisis: Can It Recover From New Lows?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set for Death Cross, but Does It Really Matter?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set for Death Cross, but Does It Really Matter?
Cardano Achieves Major Milestone With First Wrapped BTC Minted on Network
Cardano Achieves Major Milestone With First Wrapped BTC Minted on Network
Shiba Inu: Bankrupt Crypto Lender Still Holds 5.1 Trillion SHIB Despite Selling
Shiba Inu: Bankrupt Crypto Lender Still Holds 5.1 Trillion SHIB Despite Selling
Show all