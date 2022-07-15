BTC, ETH, XRP and SOL Price Analysis for July 15

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keeps dominating over bears as most of the coins remain trading in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 6.29% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the rise after yesterday's bullish candle against the relatively medium volume. At the moment, the price is approaching the $21,000 mark.

If the main crypto can do that, there is a chance to see the test of the local resistance level at $22,400 by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,859 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 13%.

On the daily time frame, Ethereum (ETH) is again above the $1,200 mark, which is locally a bullish scenario. If buyers can hold the initiative until the end of the day, traders can expect the test of the $1,281 mark within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,230 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the rise of other coins, going up by 7% since yesterday.

Despite the rise, XRP has made a false breakout of the $0.3434 level, having confirmed bulls' weakness. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $0.33-$0.34 so that buyers can accumulate more energy for a further upward move.

XRP is trading at $0.3339 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is not an exception to the rule, rising by 12.45%.

Solana (SOL) is trading similar to Ethereum (ETH) as it is also on the way to its local resistance level at $39.72. If the daily closes near the $38 mark, bulls might keep their rise going for the next week.

SOL is trading at $38.09 at press time.