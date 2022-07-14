Original U.Today article

BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 14

Thu, 07/14/2022 - 16:23
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which cryptocurrencies have gathered enough power for mid-term rise?
BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 14
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market is going up after a slight correction yesterday.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today, going up by 3.18% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the $20,000 mark, showing bulls' power. However, one needs to pay attention to the daily closure.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 12

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see the test of the $21,000 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,072 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained less than BTC as it has grown by 2% since yesterday.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the upward move today, DOGE keeps trading sideways, between the support level at $0.04978 and the resistance at $0.07759. However, if bulls continue the slight rise and hold the rate above $0.06, there are chances to see the test of the $0.075 zone by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06119 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is growing the least today of all the coins, rising by only 2%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the meme coin remains trading in the narrow range. If the price stays near the $0.000010 mark for a few days, buyers might accumulate enough power for further growth.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001044 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Celsius Has $1.2 Billion Hole in Balance Sheet, CEO Reveals
07/14/2022 - 20:12
Celsius Has $1.2 Billion Hole in Balance Sheet, CEO Reveals
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Uniswap’s Native Token Surges 17% on Robinhood Listing
07/14/2022 - 18:38
Uniswap’s Native Token Surges 17% on Robinhood Listing
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here's Who Controls Most of Bitcoin's Circulating Supply: Details
07/14/2022 - 15:57
Here's Who Controls Most of Bitcoin's Circulating Supply: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide