BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 14

The cryptocurrency market is going up after a slight correction yesterday.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today, going up by 3.18% over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the $20,000 mark, showing bulls' power. However, one needs to pay attention to the daily closure.
If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see the test of the $21,000 zone soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,072 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has gained less than BTC as it has grown by 2% since yesterday.
Despite the upward move today, DOGE keeps trading sideways, between the support level at $0.04978 and the resistance at $0.07759. However, if bulls continue the slight rise and hold the rate above $0.06, there are chances to see the test of the $0.075 zone by the end of the month.
DOGE is trading at $0.06119 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is growing the least today of all the coins, rising by only 2%.
SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the meme coin remains trading in the narrow range. If the price stays near the $0.000010 mark for a few days, buyers might accumulate enough power for further growth.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001044 at press time.