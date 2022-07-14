BTC, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 14

Original U.Today article

Which cryptocurrencies have gathered enough power for mid-term rise?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is going up after a slight correction yesterday.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today, going up by 3.18% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the $20,000 mark, showing bulls' power. However, one needs to pay attention to the daily closure.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to see the test of the $21,000 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,072 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained less than BTC as it has grown by 2% since yesterday.

Despite the upward move today, DOGE keeps trading sideways, between the support level at $0.04978 and the resistance at $0.07759. However, if bulls continue the slight rise and hold the rate above $0.06, there are chances to see the test of the $0.075 zone by the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06119 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is growing the least today of all the coins, rising by only 2%.

SHIB is trading similar to DOGE as the meme coin remains trading in the narrow range. If the price stays near the $0.000010 mark for a few days, buyers might accumulate enough power for further growth.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001044 at press time.