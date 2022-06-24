BTC, ETH, XRP and AVAX Price Analysis for June 24

Original U.Today article

Can one expect a slight correction after the continued rise?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market keeps going up as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the least growing coin, rising by only 2.80%.

Despite the slight rise, Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the $21,000 zone. In addition, the volume remains low, which means that the leading crypto is not ready for continued growth. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading around the $20,500 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,851 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing better performance than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 10%.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) is approaching the $1,200 mark that is vital for bulls to attain for a futher upward move. If bulls manage to do that and the daily candle closes with no wicks, there are chances to see the test of the $1,300-$1,400 zone shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,198 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 11.95% over the last 24 hours.

Desptie the sharp rise, XRP could not get to the $0.40 mark, which means that one can expect a slight correction before one more growth attempt. In this regard, a drop is possible to the mirror level at $0.3465.

XRP is trading at $0.3603 at press time.

AVAX/USD

Avalanche (AVAX) has followed the rise of XRP, going up by 11%.

On the daily chart, AVAX is on the way to the important $20 mark. If nothing changes until the end of the day, traders might see the test of the resistance level at $21.35 within the next few days.

AVAX is trading at $19.26 at press time.