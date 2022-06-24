Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, XRP and AVAX Price Analysis for June 24

Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect a slight correction after the continued rise?
BTC, ETH, XRP and AVAX Price Analysis for June 24
The market keeps going up as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the least growing coin, rising by only 2.80%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the slight rise, Bitcoin (BTC) could not fix above the $21,000 zone. In addition, the volume remains low, which means that the leading crypto is not ready for continued growth. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading around the $20,500 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,851 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is showing better performance than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by almost 10%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) is approaching the $1,200 mark that is vital for bulls to attain for a futher upward move. If bulls manage to do that and the daily candle closes with no wicks, there are chances to see the test of the $1,300-$1,400 zone shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,198 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 11.95% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Desptie the sharp rise, XRP could not get to the $0.40 mark, which means that one can expect a slight correction before one more growth attempt. In this regard, a drop is possible to the mirror level at $0.3465.

XRP is trading at $0.3603 at press time.

AVAX/USD

Avalanche (AVAX) has followed the rise of XRP, going up by 11%.

AVAX/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, AVAX is on the way to the important $20 mark. If nothing changes until the end of the day, traders might see the test of the resistance level at $21.35 within the next few days.

AVAX is trading at $19.26 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

