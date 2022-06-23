BTC, SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 23

The growth has continued on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the green zone.
BTC/USD
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday, with a rise of 0.44%.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading above the $20,000 mark, which means that bulls control the situation. However, the main cryptocurrency has not accumulated enough power for a mid-term rise. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $20,500-$21,500 until the end of the week.
Bitcoin is trading at $20,523 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by 4.40%.
Binance Coin (BNB) has continued to rise after the test of the $200 mark. At the moment, the rate of the native exchange coin is approaching the resistance at $236.8. However, if bulls keep the pressure on, there are chances to see a breakout, followed by a further upward move to $250.
BNB is trading at $226.9 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has grown the least today, going up by only 0.15%.
Cardano (ADA) is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is far from its crucial levels. But until the rate is above $0.45, there are more chances to see a rise than a fall. However, the volume may increase so that bulls can finally seize the initiative.
ADA is trading at $0.4665 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) is following the rise of other coins, rising by 3.45%.
Solana (SOL) is approaching the resistance of the wide channel at $37.37 on the daily chart. If the daily candle closes near the $37 mark, the ongoing growth may lead to the test of the $40 zone within the next few days.
SOL is trading at $36.41 at press time.