BTC, SOL, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 23

Original U.Today article

Have the coins accumulated enough energy for a mid-term rise?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The growth has continued on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday, with a rise of 0.44%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading above the $20,000 mark, which means that bulls control the situation. However, the main cryptocurrency has not accumulated enough power for a mid-term rise. In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $20,500-$21,500 until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $20,523 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by 4.40%.

Binance Coin (BNB) has continued to rise after the test of the $200 mark. At the moment, the rate of the native exchange coin is approaching the resistance at $236.8. However, if bulls keep the pressure on, there are chances to see a breakout, followed by a further upward move to $250.

BNB is trading at $226.9 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has grown the least today, going up by only 0.15%.

Cardano (ADA) is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is far from its crucial levels. But until the rate is above $0.45, there are more chances to see a rise than a fall. However, the volume may increase so that bulls can finally seize the initiative.

ADA is trading at $0.4665 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is following the rise of other coins, rising by 3.45%.

Solana (SOL) is approaching the resistance of the wide channel at $37.37 on the daily chart. If the daily candle closes near the $37 mark, the ongoing growth may lead to the test of the $40 zone within the next few days.

SOL is trading at $36.41 at press time.