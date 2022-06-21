BTC, DOGE, and SHIB Price Analysis for June 21

The cryptocurrency market is seeing more gains, with the top 10 coins being in the green zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) keeps going up, rising by 3.54% over the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin (BTC) has extended its growth after bouncing back from the vital $20,000 mark. At the moment, the main cryptocurrency is on the way to $22,000.
If the buying volume increases, there is a chance of seeing at least a test of the local resistance level at $23,288 within the nearest days.
Bitcoin is trading at $21,486 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC), spiking by 13%.
On the daily chart, DOGE has approached a pivotal resistance level. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the daily close. If buyers can maintain the momentum and keep the price near $0.07, there is a high possibility of seeing a breakout soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.06745 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is the biggest gainer today from the list, rocketing by more than 20% since yesterday.
SHIB has already broken the resistance level at $0.00000907. The breakout has been supported by the high volume, which means that it is likely to expect a further rise. However, it can be possible if bulls can hold the $0.000010 level by the end of the day.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001069 at press time.