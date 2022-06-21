BTC, DOGE, and SHIB Price Analysis for June 21

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is seeing more gains, with the top 10 coins being in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps going up, rising by 3.54% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) has extended its growth after bouncing back from the vital $20,000 mark. At the moment, the main cryptocurrency is on the way to $22,000.

If the buying volume increases, there is a chance of seeing at least a test of the local resistance level at $23,288 within the nearest days.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,486 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC), spiking by 13%.

On the daily chart, DOGE has approached a pivotal resistance level. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the daily close. If buyers can maintain the momentum and keep the price near $0.07, there is a high possibility of seeing a breakout soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.06745 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the biggest gainer today from the list, rocketing by more than 20% since yesterday.

SHIB has already broken the resistance level at $0.00000907. The breakout has been supported by the high volume, which means that it is likely to expect a further rise. However, it can be possible if bulls can hold the $0.000010 level by the end of the day.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001069 at press time.