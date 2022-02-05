BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for February 5

Bulls are keeping the growth going as the prices of all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 8.75% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) broke the resistance level at $39,573 and fixed above it. Currently, one needs to pay close attention to the area around $42,000. If bulls can get to this zone, there are chances to see a continued rise to $45,000 next week.
If buyers fail to do that, one may expect a decline to the formed mirror level at $39,300.
Bitcoin is trading at $41,446 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has gained less than Bitcoin (BTC) with a rise of 6.38%.
Ethereum (ETH) is trading around the resistance at $3,034. If bulls can break this level, the growth may continue to the area of $3,500. In case of a false breakout, the decline may lead the rate of the chief altcoin to $2,815.
Ethereum is trading at $3,018 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is trying to show similar performance as BTC, going up by almost 9%.
Despite the growth, XRP has not left the channel, located between the support at $0.5461 and the resistance at $0.6959. At the moment, the rate is coming close the $0.68 mark against increased trading volume. In case of a breakout, there are chances to see the test of the liquidity zone around $0.80 next week.
XRP is trading at $0.6710 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is not an exception to the rule, rising by almost 10%.
Cardano (ADA) is trading similarly to XRP as it is also located near its resistance level at $1.188. However, the buying volume is going down, which means that bulls may have faced some obstacles on the way. In this case, the more likely scenario is ongoing sideways trading around $1.11.
ADA is trading at $1.154 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer from the list today as its rate has rocketed by 12% since yesterday.
BNB broke the resistance at $405, having confirmed the bulls' power. If the trading volume increases, the rise may continue to the vital mark around $500. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.
BNB is trading at $421.6 at press time.