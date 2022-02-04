Original U.Today article

BTC, XRP, LUNA, DOT and MATIC Price Analysis for February 4

Have bulls accumulated enough power to keep the growth?
The last working day of the week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Yesterday, buyers tried to restore the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to the area of ​​average prices but met resistance at the level of $37,150. By the end of the day, the pair tested the level of $36,270, and the bulls repeated their attempt to break through the resistance of the 38.2% fibonacci level.

Tonight they fixed above it, and in the morning, they continued to grow toward the two-hour EMA55.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
This growth is not yet supported by large volumes and, if during the day, the bulls do not increase their pressure, then the recovery can again run into resistance at around $38,900. In case of a powerful bullish momentum, a long-awaited retest of the psychological level of $40,000 is possible.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,959 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday, the price of XRP consolidated in a fairly narrow sideways range at the POC line ($0.602).

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
This morning, the pair has recovered above the average price area. Growth takes place on small volumes, but if buyers manage to increase them, then a breakthrough of the weekly resistance of $0.630 is possible.

XRP is trading at $0.6127 at press time.

LUNA/USD

LUNA has followed the growth of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 5.56%.

LUNA/USD chart by TradingView
Despite today's growth, the rate is located in the zone of the most liquidity around $50. Currently, neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the market, which means that none of the sides have accumulated enough energy.

In this case, one needs to pay close attention to the support level at $37.88 and the resistance at $61.

LUNA is trading at $49.57 at press time.

DOT/USD

DOT/USD chart by Trading View
Polkadot (DOT) keeps trading sideways after it has bounced off the support level at $16.17. If the rate comes closer to the vital mark at $20, there are chances to see the continued growth to the resistance at $22.66.

DOT is trading at $19.17 at press time.

MATIC/USD

MATIC is the biggest gainer from the list today, rising by 6.12% over the last 24 hours.

MATIC/USD chart by TradingView
MATIC is trading similarly to DOT as the rate is located in a wide channel between the support at $1.396 and the resistance at $1.756. If the buying trading volume increases, there is a possibility to see slight growth to $1.756 within the next few days.

MATIC is trading at $1.576 at press time.

