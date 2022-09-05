Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 5

Mon, 09/05/2022 - 15:13
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect a sharp drop soon?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 5
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new week of the month has started with bears' pressure as the majority of the coins are in the red zone. Polkadot (DOT) is the only exception to the rule, going up by 2.65%.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has faced a minor drop, falling by 0.59% since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is returning to the recently tested support level at $19,526 against the low volume. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a sharp drop to the $19,000 zone very soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,718 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is felling better than Bitcoin (BTC), according to the technical analysis.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is neither bullish nor bearish as the price is stuck in the middle of a wide channel. At the moment, one should pay close attention to the $1,640 mark. If bulls can get the rate back to it, local growth may continue to the nearest resistance level at $1,721.

Ethereum is trading at $1,567 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list today as the price has dropped by almost 2%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate is also returning to the support level at $0.3213. If nothing happens by the end of the day, bears are likely to keep the decline to the next level at $0.3119 until mid-September.

XRP is trading at $0.3246 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano Coming to World's Biggest DApp Store
09/05/2022 - 20:18
Cardano Coming to World's Biggest DApp Store
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Netflix Bans Crypto Ads
09/05/2022 - 18:24
Netflix Bans Crypto Ads
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Ecosystem Token, LEASH Now Officially Live on This Crypto Exchange
09/05/2022 - 16:03
Shiba Inu Ecosystem Token, LEASH Now Officially Live on This Crypto Exchange
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide