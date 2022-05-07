BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 7

Most of the coins have continued their fall as they keep trading in the red zone.
BTC/USD
Even though the rates of most of the coins are going down, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is rising by 0.36%.
Bitcoin (BTC) keeps going down after the breakout of the $37,700 level. At the moment, there is a high possibility to see a further price drop as there are no prerequisites for a reversal. In this case, one can expect the test of the zone around $33,000 next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $35,918 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is looking worse than Bitcoin (BTC) with a decline of 0.36%.
Ethereum (ETH) is also going down after the breakout of the $2,774 level. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the fall may continue to the area of $2,300-$2,400 soon.
Ethereum is trading at $2,674 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by 0.61%.
XRP is trading below the vital level at $0.60 against the increased trading volume. Currently, there is a good possibility of seeing the test of the support level at $0.5461 soon if buyers cannot get back in the game.
XRP is trading at $0.5949 at press time.