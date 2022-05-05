BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for May 5

Original U.Today article

Can the market show local growth by the end of the week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not continue yesterday's growth as most of the coins are again trading in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by almost 4%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to fix below the $37,700 level. The fall is accompanied by increased selling trading volume, which means that bears are ready to keep their pressure. If they can hold the initiative until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a decline to the area of $35,000-$36,000 until the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $37,245 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has lost less than Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.10% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC, as it has also broken the interim level at $2,774. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one may expect a sharp drop to the $2,600 mark per coin.

Ethereum is trading at $2,762 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is faring much better than other coins as the decline has accounted for around 1%.

At the moment, XRP is approaching the support level at $0.5461 on the daily chart. If the trading volume remains high, the ongoing fall may continue to the test of the next closest level at $0.40 shortly.

XRP is trading at $0.6036 at press time.