BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 20

Original U.Today article

Can Bitcoin (BTC) rise faster than Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in the upcoming pump?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep dominating the market even on the weekend as the majority of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. Cardano (ADA) is the only exception to the rule, falling by 2%.

The vital data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP:

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $1,118,035,921,718 $59,775.08 $47,355,158,862 1.12% Ethereum ETH $215,013,180,923 $1,863.19 $21,047,308,079 2.30% XRP XRP $22,527,289,052 $0.4972 $3,569,174,619 4.56%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is growing the least from our list of coins. Its rate has gone up by only 1.12%.

Despite the slow growth, Bitcoin (BTC) has almost accumulated power for a continued rise.

In this case, the first obstacle at which bulls may face resistance is the peak at $61,780.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,375 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC), as the price of the chief altcoin has increased by 2.30% since yesterday.

Ethereum is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) and has accumulated enough strength for a price blast. If buyers can fix above $1,900, the restest of the high around $2,000 may be tested next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,842 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the top gainer today. The rate of the popular digital asset has rocketed by 4.56%.

XRP is about to break the $0.50 mark shortly, as the coin has not dropped much after a false breakout. Respectively, the growth may be continued to the nearest resistance around $0.57.

XRP is trading at $0.489 at press time.