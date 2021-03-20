ENG
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 20

Price Predictions
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 14:53
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Bitcoin (BTC) rise faster than Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in the upcoming pump?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 20
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep dominating the market even on the weekend as the majority of the top 10 coins are in the green zone. Cardano (ADA) is the only exception to the rule, falling by 2%.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

The vital data for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP:

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,118,035,921,718 $59,775.08 $47,355,158,862 1.12%

Ethereum

ETH

 $215,013,180,923 $1,863.19 $21,047,308,079 2.30%

XRP

XRP

 $22,527,289,052 $0.4972 $3,569,174,619 4.56%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is growing the least from our list of coins. Its rate has gone up by only 1.12%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the slow growth, Bitcoin (BTC) has almost accumulated power for a continued rise.

In this case, the first obstacle at which bulls may face resistance is the peak at $61,780.

Bitcoin is trading at $59,375 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC), as the price of the chief altcoin has increased by 2.30% since yesterday.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) and has accumulated enough strength for a price blast. If buyers can fix above $1,900, the restest of the high around $2,000 may be tested next week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,842 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the top gainer today. The rate of the popular digital asset has rocketed by 4.56%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is about to break the $0.50 mark shortly, as the coin has not dropped much after a false breakout. Respectively, the growth may be continued to the nearest resistance around $0.57.

XRP is trading at $0.489 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

